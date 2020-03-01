Erie Playhouse presents psychological thriller “Gaslight”

The Erie Playhouse presents Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton.

The psychological thriller set in Victorian era London tells the story of Bella and her abusive husband. The play popularized the term “gas-lighting.”

It’s the psychological abuse of presenting false information to the victim, wanting them to doubt their memory.

Is Bella going mad? You will have to see the show to find out.

“But it’s a thriller as well because you don’t quite know when the wife begins to think she really isn’t crazy. But half of the other time she thinks she is crazy,” said Michael Weiss, Assistant Director.

You can see Gaslight now through March 8th. For ticket information, visit https://www.erieplayhouse.org/