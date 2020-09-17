Erie Playhouse presents ‘The Mountaintop’ virtually

The Erie Playhouse is taking to the small screen for their newest quarantine series “At Home.”

Their newest performance “The Mountaintop” tells the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Unlike other performances, this will be filmed live onstage and shown on “video on-demand.” This is being done through a three camera setup.

“These events that they’re talking about are so parallel still today in our current society. So we felt really strongly about bringing this to the stage and to the Erie community. But, unfortunately during these times we can’t bring an audience in, so we’ve turned, like many theaters across the nation have turned, to a digital platform,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Erie Playhouse.

The playhouse will donate all of their proceeds from the production to “Black Lives Matter.”

For ticket information you can visit Erieplayhouse.org.