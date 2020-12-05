Erie Playhouse raises more than $10,000 during virtual benefit concert

The Erie Playhouse surpassed their goal of raising $10,000 from last night’s virtual benefit concert.

The Erie Playhouse presented “I Miss the Music: Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse” Thursday night.

The concert featured more than 40 of Broadway’s biggest stars, as well as, sharing the story of the playhouse, something one of the producers says he is proud to have pulled off.

“It was a necessity. Not even just for the people in Erie, but the arts community all over the United States who actually tuned in,” said Julian Decker, producer, I Miss the Music: Broadway salutes the Erie Playhouse.

The playhouse has not announced yet exactly how much was raised from the benefit. Initial reports show audiences from across the nation tuned in.