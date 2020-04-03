Erie Playhouse social media challenge going viral

An Erie Playhouse social media challenge is taking the internet by storm.

It’s called the “16-Bar Challenge.” Those challenged are asked to sing 16 bars from the first song they ever auditioned with. This comes after several alumni from the Erie Playhouse decided to jump into action and help out the organization to raise funds.

One of the organizers, Ian Brady, saying the support has been overwhelming, reaching farther than Erie. He adds that it is important to keep the Erie Playhouse alive.

“We’re going to need something to return of interest of entertainment and thought. The Erie Playhouse is a major source of that in Erie.” Brady said,

With the challenge, they ask for a donation to a GoFundMe page. To date, they’ve raised just over $4,000.