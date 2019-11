Erie Playhouse to bring “Cinderella” to the LECOM Stage

The Erie Playhouse was recently granted the rights to Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, known as the “Most Magical of All Musicals.” according to a news release from the Erie Playhouse.

A large cast of nearly 40 performers are bringing this fairy tale to life with many of the audience favorites and new ones.

If you are interested in attending “Cinderella” at the Erie Playhouse, here are the dates and times.

· Friday, December 6, 2019 · 7:30 pm (Opening Weekend – all seats $17)

· Saturday, December 7, 2019 · 7:30 pm (Opening Weekend – all seats $17)

· Friday, December 13, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Saturday, December 14, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Sunday, December 15, 2019 · 2:00 pm

· Wednesday, December 18, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Thursday, December 19, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Friday, December 20, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Saturday, December 21, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Sunday, December 22, 2019 · 2:00 pm

· Friday, December 27, 2019 · 7:30 pm

· Saturday, December 28, 2019 · 2:00 pm

· Sunday, December 29, 2019 · 2:00 pm

TICKETS:

Adults – $24/$17 Children & Full-time Students – $15.00

Box Office: 814-454-2852 ext. 0