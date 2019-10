The Erie Playhouse Youtheatre is to hold auditions for it’s newest production, Frozen Jr, according to a news release from the Playhouse.

The production dates are January 24 to February 9, 2020. The audition requirements are that it’s open to ages five and up. The Playhouse asks that you prepare a short song (up to a minute or so in length) with accompaniment.

For any additional details about roles available within the Erie Playhouse, you can check out the website for more information.

https://www.erieplayhouse.org/get-involved/auditions