Erie Playhouse to hold open auditions for upcoming show “Sweat”

The Erie Playhouse will be holding open auditions for the show “Sweat.”

This show is a dramatic play by Lynn Nottage and requires an ethnically diverse cast. New actors are also highly encouraged to audition.

Auditions will be held on January 24th and 25th at 6:30 p.m. at the Erie Playhouse Rehearsal Hall located on 1158 East 12th Street.

Auditions are open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

All actors will be asked to participate in a cold read from the script and scenes will be given at the time of the audition.

If an actor has a prepared monologue, it is encouraged for auditions.

If an actor would prefer to read the script prior to auditioning, copies will be made available to borrow at the box office or by emailing Kate at Kate@erieplayhouse.org for a digital copy.

Masks are required for auditions. All actors will be required to show proof of vaccination at the time of the audition, and if eligible receive their booster before the show opens.