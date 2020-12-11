Erie Playhouse to move forward with production of A Christmas Carol

The Erie Playhouse production of A Christmas Carol—A Live Radio Play has been approved by the Health Department as a safe activity for the Erie community.

Playhouse Executive Director Kate Neubert-Lechner has been in direct contact with health ofﬁcials since Governor Wolf’s latest guidelines were released yesterday afternoon.

Following a thorough review, the Health Department has ruled that, with the help of event partner Hamot Health Foundation, we have followed these guidelines and that we can open our production tonight as planned.

A Christmas Carol—A Live Radio Play will be held in the east lot of Waldameer Park, set up as a drive-in theatre, with patrons watching from their vehicles and the audio streamed through their radio. Obviously safety is our #1 priority, so here is what people can expect when they attend:

Everyone must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the performance.

If you must leave your vehicle, you must wear a mask that covers both your mouth and nose at all times.

The Erie Playhouse reserves the right to refuse service to anyone not following these procedures.

During the performance there will be seven cast members on the outdoor stage. All performers will be masked and at least at a six foot distance from one another.

There will be less than 50 volunteers assisting with parking and each volunteer will be masked at all times.

The show will run on December 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th & 20th. All performances will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale at $40 per car and can be found on the Playhouse website.