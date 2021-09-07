Erie Playhouse to present “Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé

The Erie Playhouse has announced that they will be presenting Shades of Bublé: A Three Man Tribute to Michael Bublé as part of their reopening celebration on September 25th.

Shades of Bublé: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé celebrates the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé by performing his incredible catalog of music while adding the sensational three-part harmony sound made popular by the famous “guy-groups” from the 1950s and 60s.

Since debuting at a sold-out concert in April 2015, this trio has entertained tens of thousands at theatrical concerts across the USA, gala events, and headline performances onboard luxury cruise ships.

Delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class act honors, but doesn’t imitate, the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging new fans with thrilling new vocal arrangements.

Songs from the show include big-band standards “Come Fly With Me,” “You’re Nobody till Somebody Loves You,” “All of Me”, classic hits from the 50s to the 80s “Be My Baby,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Twist and Shout,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, as well as Billboard chart-toppers from today “Home,” “Everything,” “Haven’t Met You Yet”, come together in one amazing concert that celebrates so many memorable eras of popular music.

As an added bonus, one of the group’s front men is Erie’s own Michael Valentine, who grew up performing on the Erie Playhouse stage. He was most recently seen in Erie playing the lead role of Candide in the Erie Playhouse / Erie Philharmonic performance of Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide in Concert at the Warner Theatre in April of 2018.

The Playhouse is partnering with the Randy Faipler Memorial Foundation to bring this exciting event to Erie.

The Foundation was created by friends and family of the late Randy Faipler to keep his legacy alive by raising money for local charities and non-profits in a fun and engaging way.

Foundation members will be hosting a basket raffle as well as 50/50s to raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank during the event.

See Shades of Buble at the LECOM Stage at the Erie Playhouse on September 25th, 2021 with an afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. which will cost adults $25 and students $15.

There will also be a season reopening gala that will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

All attendance at live Playhouse events require proof of COVID vaccination (or negative COVID test) as well as face masks for all patrons. Please see our COVID Policy at their website at erieplayhouse.org/covid-policy for details.

