Erie Playhouse virtual benefit concert raises nearly $25,000

The Erie Playhouse’s “I Miss the Music: Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse” virtual benefit concert has raised nearly $25,000.

The concert featured more than 40 of Broadway’s biggest stars, as well as sharing the story of the playhouse, something the producers say they are proud to have pulled off.

The Erie Playhouse had surpassed their goal of $10,000 after the benefit concert held last Thursday.

If you would like to watch the I Miss the Music: Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse benefit concert, you can watch a replay by clicking here.