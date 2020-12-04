Erie Playhouse virtual benefit concert shown to be major success

The Erie Playhouse surpasses their goal of raising $10,000 from Thursday night’s virtual benefit concert.

The Erie Playhouse presented the “I Miss the Music: Broadway salutes the Erie Playhouse” on Thursday night.

The concert featured more than 40 of Broadway’s biggest stars, as well as sharing the story of the playhouse, something one of the producers say he is proud to have pulled off.

“It was a necessity, not just for the people in Erie, but the arts community all over the United States who actually tuned in.” said Julian Decker.

The Playhouse has not announced yet exactly how much was raised from the benefit. Initial reports show that audiences from across the nation tuned in.

It Still Lives On- Composed by Julian Decker, Balint Varga and Kimberly Immanuel. Cello- Jacob Yates

