Erie Playhouse will preform drive-in production of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Not even a pandemic can stop the Erie Playhouse from bringing a timeless show to life this holiday season.

“A Christmas Carol – A Live Radio Play” will take center “parking lot” this Friday.

The classic story will be brought to life by six actors playing more than one dozen characters.

The stage for the show will not be at the Playhouses’ “LECOM” stage, but rather the Waldameer parking lot.

Despite the non-traditional location, Ebenezer Scrooge says no one will leave saying “bah humbug.”

“The whole group at the Playhouse has been trying their best to make sure we have something for the community. Thankfully were able to do something that is very safe,” says Michael Wachter, playing Ebenezer Scrooge.

You can catch much more on this magical production this Friday, as we take a behind-the-scenes look at how the Playhouse plans to bring the show to life.

Click here to purchase tickets for the show.