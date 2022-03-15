(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Picket lines, immigration, layoffs, race and class all combine in a Pulitzer Prize-winning play set to debut at the Erie Playhouse.

Tickets for the play “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage went on sale on Feb. 28.

“Filled with tremendous heart, ‘Sweat’ tells the story of friends and coworkers who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working on the same factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat,” the Erie Playhouse website says. “From the politically charged opening scene to its electrifying conclusion, ‘Sweat’ boldly confronts issues of race, immigration and the ever-slipping grip on middle-class life — all with humor and heart.”

The play begins at 7:30 p.m. March 25-26, April 1-2, and April 7-9. Matinees are presented at 2 p.m. on April 3 and April 10.

Lynn Nottage is an American playwright and screenwriter. She holds the honor of being the first and only woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for drama twice, according to her website.

“Sweat” premiered in 2015. Her 2008 play “Ruined” also won a Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The Erie Playhouse recently announced the dates of several other plays for the year.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” will be presented June 10-11, June 17-19 and June 23-26. The musical is the first Tony-award-winning musical for Stephen Sondheim.

The “Tennessee Backporch Anniversary Concert” will be July 15-16. The concert will symbolically mark the group’s 40th anniversary celebration.

“Kinky Boots” will run July 29-30, Aug. 5-7, and Aug. 11-14. “Kinky Boots” won six Tony awards, including Best Musical.

“The Sound of Music” will have a run mid-September through early October.

“Clue” will run mid- to late-October.

“The Lightning Thief” (a Youtheatre production) will run in November, and “Elf the Musical” will run in December.