Erie City Police along with Pennsylvania State Police were involved in a car chase about 9:00pm Friday evening.

According to Erie Police, they attempted to stop the driver for erratic driving near East 12th and Wayne Streets. The police chase continued to the Harborcreek Walmart.

Erie Police said the driver, who is being identified as 28-year old Dyvon Rogers was taken into custody and will be arranged at the Erie County Prison. He has bail set at $100,000