Erie Police and Erie Fire Departments express need for more female recruits

The City of Erie Fire Department and Police Department are reaching out to women in the community to recruit.

Both departments expressed the need in including more women and people of color to join as first responders.

There are four women out of 124 firefighters in the Erie Fire Department. There are also eight women out of 179 officers in the Erie Police Department.

Many would like to see those numbers increase. Those interested will have to go through a written and physical test for both departments.

“It’s important to have women in these roles as well as minorities. When you go to a call, you can relate to every call you go on, as opposed to all men showing up and it’s a female issue.” said Kimberly Hopkins, a firefighter with the Erie Fire Department.

The Erie Police Department application period is April 5th through June 30th. The fire department application is April 12th through June 14th.