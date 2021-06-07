Erie Police and Fire Department utilizing “cool” approach to improve community relations in the city

Erie Police and firefighters are using a “cool” approach to improve community relations.

Through the summer, they will be taking this ice cream truck around town to give kids a cool treat.

The idea is to show these kids that people in uniform are still people.

They hope to recruit those kids into the Police Athletic League, which promotes sports with law enforcement coaches.

“We have the Police Athletic League. We incorporate that will all the schools and everything. Well, with the kids, we try to get as many kids in the Police Athletic League as possible. We try to recruit them.” said Sgt. Curtis Waite.

The officers and firefighters are planning seven trips with the ice cream truck around Erie this summer.