Erie Police and school district continue to investigate bomb/shooting threat allegedly targeting three schools







Erie Police and the Erie School District are investigating a threat reported on Sunday evening, allegedly targeting three schools in the city.

Erie Police confirming to JET 24 Action News that a threat was reported to Erie High School after a post was made on Snapchat Sunday evening.

That threat also extends to Strong Vincent Middle School and R. Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School.

Two posts shared on social media threaten a shooting and the use of a home-made bomb at the three schools.

The district responding late last night on its official Facebook page stating “District Police and the Erie Bureau of Police are investigating the threats. Erie High School will remain in session tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 4th with increased law enforcement presence as a precaution. Strong Vincent and East Middle Schools are not in session tomorrow because of a planned Act 80 day.”

That post sparking angry responses from parents who say they’ll be keeping their kids home regardless of increased security.

Staff at the R. Benjamin Wiley Charter School, as well as the Erie Rise Leadership Academy, have decided to cancel classes today as a precaution.

Erie Police say they do not believe the threat is credible, however, Superintendent Brian Polito has announced that attendance at all Erie Schools will be left to parent discretion today and no student who misses will have the absence held against them.

The R. Benjamin Wiley Community Charter School has announced will be closed tomorrow, November 5th in wake of the continued threat.