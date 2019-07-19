Erie Police announce city crime rates down

Despite this recent shooting, Erie Police have announced crime is going down in the city overall.

Categories that have seen a drop include calls for shots fired, aggravated assault, and burglaries. However, the largest decline has occurred in reported arson.

In the first six months of 2017, there were 15 cases of arson. In 2018 there were 13 cases, and this year there have been five so far.

Still, police have some concerns over one area of crime that has increased.

“As a reminder, secure your weapons. Leaving them in an unlocked car in your driveway is not secure, and that is leading to the uptick in stolen fire arms,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police.

Chief Spizarny believes that the Police Athletic League, and strength in police partnership and cooperation from citizens have helped reduce those numbers.