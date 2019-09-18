Erie Police are Investigating a shooting on West 19th & Chestnut

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, Erie Police rushed to West 19th and Chestnut street because a shooting took place which resulted in 2 victims being shot. “One was shot in the leg he was talking to us the other one was also talking but their condition right now we don’t know,” said deputy Chief Mike Nolan.

Erie Police are investigating by talking to neighbors and trying to find surveillance video from the area. Police don’t know how many shell casings were collected at the scene.

Jimmy Keys has lived in the neighborhood for 5 months. He said the neighborhood has seen violence before. “This isn’t the first time,” Keys said. No word from Police on what may have led to this shooting.

The ages of the victims are still unknown. Both victims went to the hospital for treatment.