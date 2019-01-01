Erie Police are investigating an overnight shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man drove himself to Hamot's ER after reportedly being shot in the hip Monday night.

ERIE, PA - Initial calls of shots fired came in at about 3:45AM. The incident, according to police, occurred near the Zodiac Club on East 22nd and Wayne Streets. One person was allegedly shot in the hip. Police say he then drove himself to the hospital. A gray Chevy Cruise rental car with Michigan plates was found abandoned a few blocks from the scene in the 300 block of East 24th a short time later. Police are still investigating the incident. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.