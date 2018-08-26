Erie Police are investigating death of a woman on East Lake Rd.

Erie Police are investigating a death of a woman found in an apartment on East Lake Road. Erie Police were called to an apartment building in the 1100 block of East Lake Road Sunday morning.

After a woman was found with stab wounds to the chest. Neighbor William Trotter thinks the apartment did not belong to the woman but a man living there.

"I'm not sure about the details but I see him everyday he does I think that it is his house. He's like the neighborhood mechanic," said Trotter.

Reportedly the 34 year old woman was speaking before being taken to UPMC Hamot. "I'm shocked and I'm surprised it happened but it seemed like she was going through something like distraught and having some kind of break down," said Trotter.

Trotter says he couldn't find out what was wrong with her she was crying on his porch Saturday evening for about an hour. He says her shirt was ripped and she looked like she had gotten into a fight.