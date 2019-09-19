Erie Police arrest suspect believed to be behind two armed robberies in Erie

Erie Police have arrested a man who they believe is behind the two armed robberies that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Erie Police, they have arrested Hector Pizzaro-Rosa for the robberies that happened at the Kwik Fill and Sunoco gas stations.

Pizzaro was charged with robbery, theft, terrorist threats, carrying a firearm without a license, and other related charges.

Police explained that he is facing all of these charges for each of the alleged robberies. He was arraigned on a $50,000 bond for each robbery.