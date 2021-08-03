Erie Police arrest suspect from West 17th Street shooting

Erie Police have now arrested a shooting suspect who was on the loose for more than a week.

According to the officer in charge tonight, the suspect was captured in Millcreek Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, police released a picture of the suspect on a motorcycle.

Police said that the suspect was on his motorcycle when he shot the victim on July 27th in the 400 block of West 17th Street.

The victim was hit in both the wrist and the thigh.

The suspect will be arraigned on a list of charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Erie Police made the arrest on Tuesday afternoon with help from Millcreek Police and the US Marshal’s office.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list