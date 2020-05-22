Erie Police arrest third suspect sought in alleged kidnapping

Erie Police have arrested the third suspect wanted for an alleged kidnapping.

According to Erie Police, 30-year old Preasha Rowry turned herself in to police last night.

This happened after Rowry reported alluded officers who were told that she was inside a building on East 12th Street. She is in the Erie County Prison on numerous charges, including kidnapping.

24-year old Shawn Lambert and 33-year old Walter Merritte are also charged in the incident, accused of forcing two people into a car, then stabbing a woman int he arm and punching a man in the face.