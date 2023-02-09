Erie Police took two suspects into custody following a shooting Wednesday on Erie’s westside.

A teenager was rushed to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being shot.

Erie Police responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Cherry Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. On the scene, authorities found a teenager who had been who had been shot in the neck.

The Deputy Chief of Erie Police said many young individuals either participated in or witnessed the gun violence.

“There was an exchange of gunfire and at some point, during that exchange of gunfire between these individuals on the porch and this vehicle, the 14-year-old was struck,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief of Erie Police.

Investigators believe the 14-year-old victim was struck by gunfire coming from a moving vehicle that was traveling north on Cherry Street.

“We recovered multiple firearms. There’s video surveillance in the area that we were able to collect from several different areas. We spoke to a lot of witnesses, I mean this happened at 4:30 in the afternoon, so obviously there were a lot of witnesses to interview, and subjects and suspects to interview, individuals involved,” Lorah went on to say.

Authorities arrested 15-year-old Shmad Page, and 20-year-old Orguna Sanders, following the shooting.

One leader from a local community center said the Minority Community Investment Coalition (MCIC) works to keep kids off the streets.

He said leaders from the MCIC have ideas and plans on how to better address teen violence in the city.

“We have an opportunity to address all areas of the city, and so that’s why I said we need to have a seat at the table when these discussions are going on,” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director of the Booker T. Washington Center.

The 14-year-old is reported to be in stable condition. Erie Police continue to investigate this shooting.