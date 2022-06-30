Erie Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill.

That shooting took place in December of 2020 near East 20th and Franklin Streets.

About a year and a half Erie Police and detectives along with the district attorney’s office have been working to bring the Gambill family some closure.

Erie Police have charged 17-year-old James Garcia and 16-year-old DeAngelo Troop Jr.

“Over a year and a half the detectives worked closely with the district attorney’s office to ensure that the evidence we had was sufficient to go to trial with, and that’s the main problem. You might know who did the crime, but you have to be able to prove it,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Both suspects have been charged under the Fisher Bill and Garcia will be incarcerated at the Edmund Thomas Detention Center.

Troop Jr. has been incarcerated at the Erie County Prison after firing more than 50 gunshots earlier this year that struck a church on Erie’s east side.

“We have been saying here for months that our juvenile crime is out of control, and again this is just another example before we knew our victim was that young, and now we’ve confirmed that the suspects were only 15. I think our juvenile unit needs to get up and running as soon as possible,” said Chief Spizarny.

The Erie County district attorney said this kind of violence is an example of why action is needed to address juvenile crime in Erie.

“It’s so tragic how young our victims, as well as the perpetrators, are at this point. That’s why it’s so important with not only law enforcement, but community involvement to try to stop this youth violence. That involves engaging these youth even at younger ages to make sure what we are doing, what we can do for you to make sure you don’t go down that path,” said Elizabeth Hirz, Erie County DA.

At this time both suspects are charged with criminal homicide among other charges.