Erie Police ask residents to be patient when expecting police to respond to fireworks disturbance calls

Erie City Police are asking residents to be patient when expecting police to respond to disturbance calls of fireworks.

This comes after Memorial Day Weekend where several complaints came from residents in the City of Erie.

Police said the state changed the law in allowing residents to purchase fireworks, but they said it is against the law within the City of Erie for residents to shoot off fireworks within 150 feet of a structure.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah of Erie City Police said that residents would need to be patient for police to respond to a fireworks call since police are responding to other calls that may be prioritized first.

“We respond to over a thousand calls a week, several hundred a day of normal calls, so obviously we have to prioritize fireworks calls so when we’re able to get there,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorag, Erie City Police Department.

Lorah said that those caught shooting fireworks will be fined $300 to $1,000 fine.