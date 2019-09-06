Erie Police asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident with a motorcycle





Erie Police are looking for your help in trying to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident with a motorcycle late this morning.

Police have released these images of what they are calling an older model maroon Toyota Rav 4 with gray trim and gray spare tire cover. There could be damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

It was last seen heading East on 8th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

If you have any information on the vehicles location or the identity of the owner, you are asked to call Cpl. Dunmire at (814) 870-1171.