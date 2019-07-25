Erie Police Athletic League Summer Camp to have largest attendance yet

An event that looks to bring younger people in the community together with local law enforcement will soon be underway.

About 200 kids will be participating in this years Police Athletic League Summer Camp. This is the third year for the program, which is designed to give younger kids a deeper look at what Police Officers do, and how they can help them.

Sgt. Tom Lenox of the Erie Police Department announced during the Mayor’s weekly news conference that they are hosting the Police Athletic League Summer Camp, which is a free program. Students are selected based on behavior, grades, and school attendance. Sgt. Lenox said the program is growing. The first year there were 58 kids in attendance, the second year there were 147 kids, and the third year, this year, 200 kids will be participating.

During this camp, students get a tour of Gannon University, and a tour of the forensic investigation center led by Gannon University Chairperson of the Criminal Justice Program Jerry Clark and Gannon University Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminalistics Jason Wick. They also get to learn all about crime scene investigations, fingerprinting, they get do a variety of physical activities and sports, and can take rides in armored vehicles that law enforcement uses on a daily basis.

Sgt. Lenox also announced EMTA is providing free transportation for students from Pfeiffer Burleigh Elementary School to Gannon University, where they have breakfast before the camp. Sgt. Lenox also thanked some local businesses for providing lunch for the camp.

The camp will kick off on Monday at Gannon University and will run from July 29 to August 2.