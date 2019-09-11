Erie Police back to square one in the search for the vehicle suspected in fatal hit and run

Erie Police are back to the drawing board in terms of finding the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run.

According to Police, the vehicle they originally brought in has been ruled out for the accident that happened near West 8th and Bayfront Pkwy last week.

Here is a look at the suspected vehicle that hit a motorcycle and killed the driver, who has been identified as 58-year-old Darcy Philips.

Police are saying the vehicle is an older model maroon Toyota Rav 4 with gray trim and a gray spare tire cover. There could also be damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

If you have any information on the vehicles location or the identity of the owner, you are asked to call Erie Police.