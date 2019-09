Both vehicles were reported stolen in Millcreek Township over the weekend.

The thefts happened late Friday or early Saturday in the neighborhood near West 53rd Street and Pinecrest Road.

The image included with this story came from a home surveillance system.

Erie police say the stolen SUV’s were found Monday behind the house at 711 East 23rd Street.

After observing the vehicles for several hours, police had them towed.

No arrests have been made.