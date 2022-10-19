Erie Police Department’s Bomb Squad has a new tool to help officers safely handle dangerous situations.

The police department’s bomb squad is now able to utilize a new robot with help from state lawmakers that will help officers complete dangerous tasks easier than in the last 20 years. The new bomb robot is referred to as the Telemax Evo and is replacing the former robotic platform from over the last 20 years.

The senior product line director said he worked closely with the Erie Bomb Squad while making the robot.

“In the new design of the Telemax Evo, we redesigned the whole control system to make it more intuitive, and our intent is to lower the amount of time it takes for the operator in order to be able to do the specific task that they’re looking for,” said Adam Iaroh, senior product line director, AeroVironment.

The bomb squad commander said the technological advances help the bomb squad complete tasks easier, like comparing the robot’s arm to a human’s arm as there is now more mobility.

“It allows us to have brand new technology, allows us to integrate better with our S.W.A.T. Teams and our hazmat teams, much easier to use, much more maneuverable and all of our current technicians will be able to operate this in a remote capability,” said Lieutenant David Hudson, bomb squad commander

The bomb squad was able to receive the Telemax Evo with help from state lawmakers.

“The total cost was $297,000, and we were happy to provide $156,000 from the state for this regional bomb squad robot,” said Bob Merski, state representative.

The Erie County sheriff said one benefit of the robot is to minimize the danger that could present itself to law enforcement.

“Our office is blessed. We have a member of our office on the team and it does. It puts me a little more at ease to know that the equipment that they have puts the men and women a little more out of danger,” said Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli.

Sheriff Campanelli said the robot is ready for action should a dangerous situation arise.