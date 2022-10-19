The Erie Police Bomb Squad has a new tool to help them safely handle dangerous situations.

The police bomb squad can now use a new bomb robot. It’s more technologically advanced than the bomb squad’s 20 year old robot.

The bomb squad received a $156,000 grant from state Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins.

The Erie County Sheriff said the robot helps keep Erie’s law enforcement out of harms way.

“Our office is blessed, we have a member of our office on the team. It does, it puts me a little more at ease to know that the equipment that they have puts the men and women a little more out of danger,” said Chris Campanelli, Erie County Sheriff.

Sheriff Campanelli said the robot is ready for action should a dangerous situation arise.