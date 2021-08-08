Erie Police break up early morning fight at Coconut Joe’s

Erie Police were called out to Coconut Joe’s in Downtown Erie early Sunday morning for a reported fight.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. from the security at Coconut Joe’s. It was reported that a large group of people were gathering for a fight.

Once police arrived on scene, they found three people fighting with a large group gathered around them.

Police had to use pepper spray in order to break up both the fight and the group.

While on scene, police received a call from UPMC Hamot for a reported stabbing from the fight.

The victim was stabbed in the lower rib cage and the injury is considered non life threatening.

The victim is reportedly being uncooperative and police are continuing to investigate this fight.

