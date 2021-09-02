Erie Police called to Erie High-Cathedral Prep football game for disturbance

It was a very sudden situation that unfolded during the second half of Thursday night’s high school football game between Erie and Cathedral Prep that eventually wound up with the game getting called early.

Fans, both teams and game personnel scattered during the third quarter of the game after a fight broke out in the stands at Vet’s Stadium.

This took place near the south entrance towards the top of the stadium stands.

We were able to confirm that an officer was injured in the incident with the use of pepper spray.

Fans began to scatter throughout the stadium after what they thought was a gunshot. However, there was no gunshot inside the stadium.

Erie High Head Football Coach Andre Henderson said there was gun fire outside of the stadium coming from the street.

EPD crews were present outside the stadium at both ends.

“My whole thing is trying to change not just this team but the whole community,” Coach Henderson said. “So that’s why we say ‘All Erie, All One’ to get the whole community to become, you know, the family. Get everybody back, loving each other again. So, this kind of stings a little bit to see everybody running for their lives and jumping on the field to take cover. It hurt a little bit.”

Henderson said there were a lot of different emotions from his team following what transpired.

He tried to settle his guys down once they were able to take a few minutes to discuss everything.

Coach Henderson said he hopes this community can come together and try to prevent incidents like these from happening in the future.

