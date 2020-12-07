Erie Police car heavily damaged after being hit by alleged drunk driver over the weekend

An Erie Police car is heavily damaged after an alleged drunk driver crashed into it over the weekend.

According to Chief Dan Spizarny, an officer was driving east bound on West 26th Street in the Elmwood area in the early hours of Sunday when he heard a loud mini van approaching from the back.

The van struck the cruiser, causing severe damage.

Chief Spizarny says the officer was a little sore and the 27-year-old woman driving had a bump on her head, but refused treatment.

It is expected the cruiser will be totaled and is one of the newest in the fleet, having less than 3,000 miles on it.

According to police, the woman will be summoned with Driving Under the Influence related charges.