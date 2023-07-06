With millions of Americans affected by mental illness, police have been urged to change the way they handle a mental health crisis.

The Erie Police Department responded by reinstating their Crisis Car Unit to deal with these sensitive situations.

As mental health crises become more prevalent, the City of Erie Police Department has re-instated an approach to assist those who are struggling.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported more than 1.8 million adults in Pennsylvania have a mental health condition.

City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said 10 officers from the police crisis unit went through specific training to be able to respond to both mental health and domestic dispute calls.

“They’re able to utilize that and really get to the heart of the problem sooner to bring in services or connect an individual to services faster,” Chief Spizarny said.

“On the mental health side of things, these people aren’t criminals you know they’re not committing crimes, they’re people who need help,” said Sgt. Marc Bellotti, crisis car unit supervisor for the City of Erie Police.

Sergeant Marc Bellotti said on average, the police crisis unit responds to 35 to 45 calls each week. He said in some instances, responding to these calls can take several hours.

“I’ve been to several calls with my officers, and they do an incredible job. They’re very compassionate they take the time they hear these people out,” he said. “We have the time to talk to them get them de-escalated and a lot of times we’re seeing where they’re willing to go to the hospital and get them the help that they need.”

Mental health professionals agree, they said it’s important to take the time and listen and do what’s best for the individual.

“It can be hard in the moment, especially if it’s an acute crisis. If the police or law enforcement has been called it’s not the easiest thing to do to think rationally, to get to be seen, so we rely on family members and friends and people in the community. I think it’s just kind of a testament that they’re getting that unit made that they’re taking things more seriously,” said Dr. Brenton Song, a psychiatrist with LECOM Health.