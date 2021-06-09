Erie Police charge 32-year-old Stephen Coleman with multiple counts and charges in two stabbing incidents

Police have charged 32-year-old Stephen Coleman with 14 different counts and multiple charges included attempted homicide related to two stabbing incidents.

According to police, Coleman stabbed 32-year-old James Tate in the back 16 times at the 400 block of East 4th Street.

Police said that Tate was able to lead them to the whereabouts of Coleman. Coleman reportedly fled to the residence of the 400 block of Newman.

When police arrived at the scene, Coleman reportedly came out of the Newman residence with 28-year-old Jovana Anderson who was stabbed 29 times and beaten by Coleman.

Both victims are now at UPMC Hamot and are in critical condition.