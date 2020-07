Erie Police have charged another man in connection to the May 30th riots in the city.

According to police, 36-year old Patrick Ulrich is charged with two third-degree felony counts of riot and a second-degree misdemeanor count of failure to disperse.

Ulrich is accused of throwing a green smoke canister back at officers stationed on a roof of Erie City Hall on the night of the riots.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect through surveillance video and other evidence