Erie Police Charge Another Person in Connection to Shots Fired Incident

Erie Police have charged another person in connection to a shots fired incident.

23-year-old Kevin Baeza has been charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm prohibited.

According to Erie Police, he was accused of discharging a gun in the 700 block of East 22nd Street Saturday morning.

This all reportedly happened outside of Club Energy.

Police said they found four guns and multiple shell casings when they reported to the scene.

Baeza is the third person to be charged with a weapon-related offense in the incident.