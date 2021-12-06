Erie Police charge two individuals in connection to a shooting death

Erie Police have made one arrest in connection with another recent fatal shooting.

Authorities are searching for another suspect connected to the death of Patal Grogan.

24-year-old Grogan died on November 21st after being driven to AHN Saint Vincent Hospital and then taken to UPMC Hamot.

Police said that Grogan had been shot in a vehicle.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny confirms that 21-year-old Anika Duran of Millcreek has been arraigned on charges including criminal homicide.

Duran allegedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

There is also an arrest warrant out for the accused shooter who has been identified as 24-year-old Adrian Thrower of Erie who remains at large.

Police said that the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

“We have arrested Anika Durran and we’re still looking for Adrian Thrower. Our department along with the United States Marshal Service is looking for him as a fugitive from justice,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of Police, City of Erie Bureau of Police.

Spizarny said that police believe Grogan was shot near the intersection of 8th and Raspberry Streets.

