Erie Police charge two people in drug raid

An ongoing drug investigation led Erie Police to two arrests.

According to police, the Erie Drug and Vice Unit executed a search warrant on a house in the 600 block of Payne Avenue on Thursday.

Once there they found more than 50 grams of cocaine, guns and cash.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Dean Brown and 34-year-old Jamilia Gates.

Both are charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, sale or transfer of firearms, among other charges.

Police explain that although they have made arrests, the investigation isn’t over yet.

Brown was arraigned on a $50,000 straight bond.

Gates was arraigned on a $50,000 bond at 10%.