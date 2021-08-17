Erie Police charge two people in stabbing incident on East 24th Street

Erie Police have charged two people with attempted homicide following a stabbing incident in front of two young children.

30-year-old Reaushia Tate and 30-year-old Gregory Thompson of Erie are accused of attacking a man with a knife in the 400 block of East 24th Street.

The attack took place around 12:30 p.m. on August 9th.

According to the criminal complaints filed against Tate and Thompson, the victim and Tate had made arrangements for one of the two to pick up a child.

During a phone conversation, the victim said that Thompson got on the phone and allegedly threatened to skin the victim and “gut him like a fish.”

The victim later met up with Tate and Thompson where investigators charge that Tate handed Thompson a folding knife and that Thompson approached the victim while attacking said victim with a knife and seriously injuring him.

