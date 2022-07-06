The Erie Police Department provided an update on the body cameras they purchased more than a year ago.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny shared video and comments at a city council meeting Wednesday, demonstrating the effectiveness of body cameras.

The video showed officers in different aspects of the job, ranging from dangerous crime scenes to light-hearted moments of helping citizens.

Spizarny said the cameras have increased transparency.

“We were able to look at the statistics of pre body cams to after body cams the number of citizen complaints have gone down 66% because of body cams, so we’re very pleased with the program,” said Chief Spizarny.

Spizarny also added they will continue with body camera program.