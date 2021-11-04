Erie Police closing in on homicide cases; four suspects charged in several 2018 homicides

Erie Police continue to work on solving several past homicides, charging four suspects they say are involved in several homicides from 2018.

Police charged 41-year old Chinello Blaski, 20-year old Destin Dortch, 20-year old Nicholas Grayson, and 22-year old Raeshawn McCallum. They have all been charged with homicide in the robbery and fatal shooting of 24-year old Calvin Isaiah back on August 30, 2018.

Police also allege that these same suspects left 44-year old Philip Clark to die in his wheelchair after setting his home on fire during a home invasion and robbery at his West 20th Street residence.

Erie Police Department Chief Rick Lorah believes there are more unsolved cases that may have connections to these suspects.

“We’ve been able to connect all these. Obviously, you can see that the same individuals are charged in most, if not all these, if not all of them. Most of them are charged several times within several different cases. We do have several other cases that are still open that we are still actively investigating that we were able to come to a conclusion on one of these being the Rosario homicide,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief at the City of Erie Police.

Lorah says two other suspects are expected to be arraigned Friday, but information on their cases were not immediately available.

