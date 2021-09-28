Erie Police concerned with recent increase of shooting cases

Erie Police are now dealing with multiple shooting cases that have happened since Friday September 24th.

In one of those cases, Police said that a 16-year-old boy was walking in a neighborhood and was shot in the upper leg on Monday around 4 p.m. at 1400 Parade Street.

At the time of writing police are searching for a suspect.

On Friday September 24th, police arrested 29-year-old Marreo Tate after conducting a traffic stop at the 1200 block of East 21st Street.

Tate took off during the stop and caused officers to chase his vehicle. He then left his vehicle and started running away on foot while carrying a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police were able to get ahold of Tate. He now has multiple charges including fleeing, attempting to allude, and resisting arrest.

