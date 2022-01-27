Erie Police continue investigation into overnight shooting that left one man dead, another injured

An overnight fatal shooting has police scrambling and one Erie community on edge. The shooting happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue.

Neighbors, some who have lived there for decades, say nothing like this has ever happened here.

“This has been a quiet neighborhood. I have been here all of my life and I’m in my 60s. Nothing like this has ever happened,” said Cheryl Martz, Lives on McClelland Avenue.

The fatal shooting happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue. When Erie Police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year old man with a gunshot wound. He later died in the hospital.

There was also an 18-year old male who was shot multiple times, including the face. He is in critical condition.

On Thursday, police were still at the scene, talking with neighbors to see if they saw anything. One neighbor says she is still on edge.

“Could this person have gotten loose and try to escape and try to go to somebody’s home. I mean, I was quite concerned. This doesn’t usually happen in this neighborhood. It goes rampant throughout the city,” said Bridget Phillips, Lives on McClelland Avenue.

Phillips says she looked out of her window and saw an ambulance pull up to the house.

“About ten minutes later, all of a sudden there is probably about five or six cruiser cars sitting up there with their lights going on. I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness,’ their must have been a shooting,” Phillips said.

Erie Police say they don’t know if these are connected to any other crimes in the city.

“I mean, it’s concerning. Obviously, you know in that area, any shooting in the city is concerning to us. We have Major Crimes homicide detectives following this up right now. It’s a very active and it is a very fluid investigation,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief with the Erie Police Department.

Police are also going over surveillance video in the area. Lorah asks any residents, even within a 10-block radius of McClelland Avenue, if they have a security system to check to see if there is any activity around midnight to contact Erie Police.