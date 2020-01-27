Erie Police continue investigation into Sunday morning shooting on East 22nd Street

Erie Police are investigating after one man was shot in an East Erie neighborhood over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 700 block of East 22nd Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 34-year-old man is recovering after being shot once. He then crawled into a neighbors yard to find help.

One neighbor explained that this sort of crime activity is an ongoing concern for those who live in the neighborhood.

“I am not moving. This is my family home, I’ll stay here until I die. But this has got to stop. These people show no respect for us and they’re wanting respect. Why should we show it to them,” said Laurene Reinsel, East 22nd Street resident.

Erie Police say they currently do not have any suspects in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call police.