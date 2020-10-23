Erie Police continue investigation into Wednesday evening homicide; arrest warrant issued for suspect

A murder victim is identified and an arrest warrant is issued for the alleged killer.

Erie Police are still working to bring the suspect into custody. They say they were able to identify him quickly through cooperation and evidence.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of 40-year old Frederick Perry who was shot and killed near the 400 block of West 18th Street Wednesday night and died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Just a tragedy, something like this should never happen. It should never happen. I would like for it to end, you know what I mean? Like I said, it’s not just my nephew that we lost, its a loss for them as well, no win situation for either one of the families.” said Wayne Turner, uncle.

Erie Police are currently on the hunt for 24-year old Kyontia Blanks, who is believed to be the man that killed Perry.

“In this case, not only did we have a cooperating witness, but we also had evidence that we recovered that clearly indicated that Mr. Blanks was the actor.” said Deputy Chief Mike Nolan.

That evidence includes a photo of the shooting taken from surveillance video. Nolan says the suspect and the victim knew each other. At this time, police are not releasing a motive in the case.

Perry’s uncle going on to say that no matter the conflict, violence is never the answer.

“Take a step back and evaluate the situation. Tomorrow will be a better day, but just have to stop the violence. Killing is not the answer to anything. Two families, two families never win, they never win.”

Blanks is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Erie Police say due to the increase of violent crime in the city, extra patrols and special units are being utilized.