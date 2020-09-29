Erie Police continue investigation into weekend shooting on Walnut Street

Two people were shot at a house party this weekend and the victim who died has been identified.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified 25-year-old Dayquan Holloway as the victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police reported that another victim was hit by gunfire during the shooting. According to Police Chief Dan Spizarny, multiple weapons were used in the shooting and there are multiple suspects.

Police say the gunfire began around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. At this time, police are working to identify people who were at the party and are reviewing videos in the neighborhood.

If you have any information about this case you are urged to call Erie Police at 870-1120.